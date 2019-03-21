Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK BARREN DDS.



MARK BARREN



Dr. Mark Victor Barren of Potomac, Maryland passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019. Mark was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was affectionately known as "Papa".

Mark was born on January 7, 1943 in Guildford Surrey, England to Herbert and Joan Barren. In 1954 his family came to the US and settled in Miami, Florida. After attending Miami Norland High School and the University of Florida, he graduated from the University of Maryland Dental School in 1968 where he was president of the student body. He was drafted by the US Army and spent two years in Vietnam where he was awarded a Bronze Star . After military service, he received his Master's in Pediatric Dentistry from Boston University and opened his practice in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He retired in 2013.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Estelle Silver Barren, and his brother-in-law Steven Silver. He is survived by his devoted daughters Allison (Andrew) Weintraub, Sarah Barren and Jennifer Barren (Scott Gordon) and three adoring grandchildren Zakary, Drew and Dylan Weintraub, his sister Joanna (Jim) Hayes, brother in laws Jeffrey (Peggy) Silver and Barry (Jackie Parker) Silver as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark will be remembered for his sharp mind, sense of humor, love of Harley Davidsons, cars, tennis and his grandchildren; of whom he was amazingly proud.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 11 a.m., at Temple Beth Ami, 14330 Travilah Road, Rockville MD 20850. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to or Sibley Memorial Hospital Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.