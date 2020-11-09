Or Copy this URL to Share



Mark DeHaven Beauford "Bird"

Passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. Mark is survived by his mother, Blanche Redd, children, Shannon and Cameron Beauford, grandson, Khalil Beauford, sister, Valarie Clarke, niece, Traci Toppin (Orlando), nephew, Daniel Clarke and a host of family and friends. Visitation is Wednesday, November 11, 2020 10 to 11 a.m. followed by Homegoing Celebration at Hodges and Edwards, 3910 Silver Hill Rd. Suitland, MD 20746. Due to Covid-19 restrictions seating is limited.



