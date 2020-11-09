1/1
MARK "BIRD" BEAUFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark DeHaven Beauford "Bird"  
Passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. Mark is survived by his mother, Blanche Redd, children, Shannon and Cameron Beauford, grandson, Khalil Beauford, sister, Valarie Clarke, niece, Traci Toppin (Orlando), nephew, Daniel Clarke and a host of family and friends. Visitation is Wednesday, November 11, 2020 10 to 11 a.m. followed by Homegoing Celebration at Hodges and Edwards, 3910 Silver Hill Rd. Suitland, MD 20746. Due to Covid-19 restrictions seating is limited.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Service
11:00 AM
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD 20746
301-899-0687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved