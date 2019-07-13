The Washington Post

MARK CONRAD

Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-948-6800
Mark Eric Conrad of Gaithersburg, Maryland, age 65, passed away July 2, 2019 after a long illness. Beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Alex and Kristen. Brother of Carol Pittman and the late Marcel, III. Son of the late Patricia and Marcel Conrad, Jr., Mark grew up in Silver Spring and Chevy Chase, MD. Mark spent most of his professional life in mortgage banking. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD, 20854 on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. until start of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Please view full obituary and send condolences online at

Published in The Washington Post on July 13, 2019
