Mark I Cushnir
Of Olney, MD on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara; devoted father of Stacy and Courtney; loving uncle of great-nephews Bradley, Charlie and great-niece Paisley, nieces Suzanna, Melissa, Natalie, Erin and Christa, nephews Scott, Chad, Zach and Jay; brother-in-law to Kitty, Diane Vivian, Jeff and Neal. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD 20832. The family will be receiving friends at the home of Barbara Cushnir on Thursday following the burial and Saturday at 7 p.m. Contributions can be made to American Stroke Foundation, www.americanstroke.org
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.