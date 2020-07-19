MARK CUTLER

On July 10, 2020, Mark Joseph Cutler, 64, died from a drowning incident off the coast of Duck, North Carolina. Born in East Hartford, Connecticut on November 20, 1955, he grew up in New Jersey and Maryland and moved to Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina in 2005. He graduated from the University of Maryland with an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business in 2001 and went on to work in the financial and banking industry. Mark had a knack for being a familiar face. He was a member and current president-elect of the First Flight Rotary Club of Kill Devil Hills, NC and a senior lifeguard at the local YMCA. He was an avid Karaoke singer and always happy to share a song. One of the major reasons Mark moved to the Outer Banks was the beach. He loved long walks on the coast with his dog and took photos of brilliant sunsets, which are peppered in family members houses and text conversations. In his wake, Mark leaves his father and wife, Robert and Sarah Cutler of Blaine, Washington, his sister Debbie L. Cutler and niece Alison J. Cutler in Tucson, Arizona, his niece Catherine F. Szczybor and his nephews James S Szczybor and Joseph R Szczybor of Catonsville, Maryland. His mother, Natalie M. Cutler, and youngest sister, Beth E. Szczybor, are deceased. With him, his family lost a stunning personality, a smile that could light up a room and an adventurous soul up until the very end. Mark's departure left many of those left behind feeling anchor-less, a boat without a sail. But the love so many have for him will never be submerged, his memory will continue to shine through those here today. Shine on, Mark. You will be missed. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at