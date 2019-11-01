DANIELS MARK HOLLAND DANIELS September 18, 1959 - October 29, 2019 Mark Holland Daniels, a respected satellite communication and commercial launch vehicle executive, died peacefully at his home on October 29, 2019. He was 60 years old. Mark had courageously and tenaciously fought his battle with cancer for many years. Mark was born in Houston on September 18, 1959. He attended Houston's Memorial High School and then attended the University of Texas in Austin (UT), where he earned both a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with High Honors and a Master of Business Administration. Mark played on the UT men's tennis team and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Mark loved the wild blue yonder. He got his private pilot's license when he was in high school and later became an instrument-rated private pilot. In the summer of 1982, Mark worked as Launch Site Manager under the direction of retired Mercury astronaut Donald K. "Deke" Slayton at Space Services, Inc. to help successfully launch the world's first commercial rocket from Matagorda Island, Texas. After earning his MBA, Mark rejoined Space Services and then in 1991 moved to the DC area to work for EER Systems, where he served as Director of Engineering and managed the development and launch of the Conestoga orbital launch vehicle. He became Director of Development Engineering for PanAmSat and the Vice President of Operations and later Vice President of New Technologies and Services at Intelsat General. Mark was a member of the External Advisory Committee in the Department of Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics at the University of Texas. He also served as an Executive Director of the Space Data Association. Mark is survived and sorely missed by his wife of 35 years, Tricia Benz Daniels; his two sons Billy (Lizzy) and Jonathan; his sister Lynn Davis (Jeff); his brother Frank Daniels (Susan); his father- and mother-in-law Robert and Suzanne Benz; his sisters-in-law Kathleen Manning (Clark) and Karen Benz; his brothers-in-law Thomas Benz (Allison), Robert Benz (Karen), and Paul Benz (Jennifer), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mark is preceded in death by his father and mother Billy Ed and Elsa Jean Daniels. A Mass will be held at The Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 3630 Quesada St NW, Washington, DC on November 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family will be receiving friends starting at 10:00 AM. Mark will be interred at El Sueno, the family home in Hunt, Texas and some of his ashes will be flown into earth orbit on a Celestis spacecraft. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's memory may be made to support Texas Spacecraft Lab, which connects the commercial space community to the University of Texas, or in support of Merkel cell carcinoma research. Checks should be made payable to: 1)"University of Texas - ASE Department" and mail to ASE Department, 2617 Wichita Street, C0600, Austin, TX 78712 or online at: www.giving.utexas.edu/mhd. Please indicate that the gift is in memory of Mark Daniels for Texas Spacecraft Lab. 2) "University of Michigan" and mail to Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 or visit the website https://victors.us/markhdaniels to make your gift. Donations will support the Bichakjian Merkel Cell Research Fund. 3) "UW Foundation" and mail to: UW Medicine Advancement, Attn.: Gift Processing, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195-8045 or online https://merkelcell.org/join-the-fight/donate/. 3) "UW Foundation" and mail to: UW Medicine Advancement, Attn.: Gift Processing, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195-8045 or online https://merkelcell.org/join-the-fight/donate/.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2019