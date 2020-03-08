Mark Thomas Ernst (Age 62)
Died peacefully on March 6, 2020, at his home in Kitty Hawk, NC surrounded by his family after a long battle with kidney disease. He is survived by his wife Patsy Ernst, and three stepsons: Max Robeson, Jeff Robeson (Pam), and Scott Robeson (Briar). He is also survived by his five siblings Kathy Mullally (Mike), Tom Ernst (Beth), Molly Durkin (Bernie), Ann Murray (John) and Billy Ernst. He was a very proud Pappy to his grandchildren and a beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at The Pointe Golf Club, 308 Pointe Golf Club Drive, Powell's Point, NC 27966. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at www.kidney.org
.