



Mark D. French



Of Bethesda, MD, founder and president of Leading Authorities, Inc., one of the nation's most prominent lecture agencies and strategic event firms, died May 3, 2019. He was 64 years old.

French founded Leading Authorities in 1990 after over a decade of achievement with two major national associations, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Trucking Associations.

From 1979 -1987, French held key positions in membership and development with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. As director of the Chamber's Spirit of Enterprise Capital Campaign, he led a successful effort to raise funds for the restoration of the Chamber's historic headquarters. After he founded Leading Authorities, he also served on the board of directors for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for twelve consecutive years, from 2004-2016.

As senior vice president of development for the American Trucking Associations (ATA) and executive vice president of the ATA Foundation, he was responsible for a major increase in membership and funding for both.

A successful entrepreneur and Washington business leader, French also developed LAI Video and LAI Live which help organizations elevate their communications capabilities with video and live production. He was also the publisher of CEO Update, the association industry's leading publication for c-level executives.

French was a creative force and an insatiable intellect in his pursuit to innovate in his field.

According to Peter Hart, renowned pollster and leading public policy expert, "He was a mainstay in Washington, the business he built and the devotion, pride and humanitarian way he ran his business. He set an example of what it means to be a friend in a town where friends are hard to find."

French had great courage, and it was never more evident than when he suffered a devastating stroke in 2015. His comeback journey is legendary, so much so that the National Rehabilitation Hospital honored him with "The Victory Award," a special recognition for his remarkable recovery less than a year later. He later produced the documentary, "A Teachable Moment", which is an intimate and compelling work on the prevention, awareness, and treatment for stroke victims.

French was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and colleague. He was a champion for homeless children and was a board member of Bright Beginnings, a nationally accredited child and family development center that offers hope for underprivileged children and their families.

He also was a member of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), the Metropolitan Club, the City Club, and the Economics Club of Washington, DC.

An avid traveler, he spent his free time exploring the world with his family, skiing, and enjoying life with his two grandchildren.

French was born in Istanbul, Turkey to Dorothy G. French and Harry George French, who was a foreign service officer. He was a graduate of Loyola Marymount University, where he also got received his MBA.

Survivors include his wife Carol, to whom he was happily married for 36 years; a daughter, Lauren, a son, Brian; two grandchildren, Kirsten and Preston; and two brothers, Timothy French and Michael French. He was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick French, and his sister, Jacqueline French; and his eldest daughter, Kathleen French.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew's Church in Bethesda, MD. Visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 14 before the service and also from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 13 at Pumphrey's Funeral Home, also in Bethesda, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Center for Brain Plasticity and Recovery at MedStar National Rehabilitation Network.