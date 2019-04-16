Mark Steven Gariepy (Age 58)
Of Vienna, VA passed away on April 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Nancy Sommer Gariepy; devoted father of Michelle and Nicholas Gariepy; loving son of George Gariepy of Ocala, FL and the late Dolores Gariepy; caring brother of Sharon Hanson (Pat); four brother and sister in-laws; seven nieces and nephews; and a wide circle of extended family and friends. Mark graduated from Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, VA and the College of William and Mary. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17 from 4 to 8 at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave, W., Vienna, VA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18 at the Church of the Holy Comforter, 543 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to The College of William and Mary, giving.wm.edu
, or Save the Children Long Island Council, P.O. Box 38, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724.