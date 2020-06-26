Mark Hansen
Mark was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 8, 1988. His love affair with ice hockey started when Mario Lemieux and the Penguins won back-to-back Stanley Cups. He helped start the first ice hockey team at Fairfax High School and became the team captain. He also played on the hockey team at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he received his B.A. in 2011. Somewhere along the line guitars replaced hockey sticks. He was a gifted guitar player in two local bands, Trailen' Smoke and Cat Janice. Mark was a uniquely sweet guy - patient, kind, funny and loving. Mark left us all too soon after a heart attack on June 16, 2020 at age 32. He is survived by his parents, Marie and Henry Hansen; brother, Erik Hansen; and a host of friends and family. He will be greatly missed. Burial will be private. A celebration of Mark's life will be held when it's safe to gather. Donations may be made to Guitars Not Guns at www.guitarsnotguns.org Please share memories and condolences at: www.fmfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 26, 2020.