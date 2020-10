It is with regret that we notify the members of Steamfitters Local 602 of the death of Brother Mark Kitchen. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the funeral service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Gasch's Funeral Home, 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781. Notice #1782.