MARK KOENIGSBERG
Mark Koenigsberg, 73, was a lifelong resident of Washington, DC and Montgomery County, MD. After his tour of duty in the U.S. Army
, Mark joined the Montgomery County Police Department where he served as a police officer for 16 years followed by 28 years as a Fraud Investigator at SunTrust Bank. Upon retirement, he has been volunteering with the MCP Financial Crimes Unit. He enjoyed cruising and loved his daily workouts with his gym rats. He is survived by his daughter Lisa, her wife Christa. He will be missed by his grand fur babies Nutmeg, Gizmo and Henry. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA; followed by a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The or The Fraternal Order of Police (Montgomery County).