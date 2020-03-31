

MARK E. MASTERSON, JR.



On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Mark E. Masterson, Jr. peacefully left this earthly life. Mark (Bucky) was born in Tenleytown, Washington, DC on April 2, 1930. His wife Hazel; two of his children, Mark E. and Donna Marie; and his siblings, Carolee, Marjorie, and Charles preceded him in death. He is survived by his children Peggy (Ted) Anson, and Gina (Dwayne) Toliver; three grandchildren, Maryia, Alfred, and Michael Anson; two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Matthew; his sister-in-law, Dorothy; numerous nieces and nephews and their families and many friends.

His career with Giant Food spanned from 1946 to 1995. In 1961, he became Giant Food's first African American store manager with his 14th Street NW store. He retired in 1995 and spent his time playing golf.

In lieu of flowers, you may send a tax-deductible contribution to the Hazel and Mark E. Masterson, Jr. Scholarship Fund, a charitable organization to help students with financial need: Hazel and Mark E. Masterson, Jr Scholarship Fund, 810 Fern Place NW, Washington, DC 20012

A celebration of life for Mark is being planned for later this year.