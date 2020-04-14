

MARK E. NESTER



Mark E. Nester of Arlington, Virginia died peacefully April 7, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 59.

Those who knew Mark considered him "one-of-a-kind." Though he faced challenges in life, Mark was always thinking of others and helping them get through difficult times. He had a gift for connecting with people and enriching their lives with his quirky sense of humor and genuine compassion.

Mark worked as an operations manager for CVS, where he delighted in handing lollipops to children and greeting customers, including even a few who played for his beloved Washington Nationals.

A lifelong resident of Arlington and a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, Mark graduated from Yorktown High School in 1978 and later attended the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, DC. He had a keen intellect and many interests, not the least of which was collecting antique toys. They lined the bookshelves and cabinets throughout his home. He also loved all things Disney, spending time in Ocean City, MD, fishing and picking crabs. Mark's annual trip to New Haven, Connecticut to visit extended family was another of his joys.

He was a kind and gentle man who was loved by his late parents, John and Joan Nester, his sister Diane (Colleen Donnelly) Kresh, brothers John (Susan) and Michael Nester, niece Catherine Nester, nephews Matthew and Nathaniel Kresh, and Chase Nester and many, many more relatives and friends. He will be missed.

His family plans to host a celebration of his life sometime in the summer. At that time, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Toys for Tots. Mark would have appreciated that.