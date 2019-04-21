DR. MARK N. OZER
On Monday, April 15, 2019, MARK N. OZER, M.D., of Washington, DC, neurologist, historian, author. Beloved husband of Dr. Martha Ross Ozer, and devoted father of Dr. Elizabeth (Cliff Staton), Mark (Ava Huang), Dr. Emily (Antony Fields), Nicole (Dr. Sean Gamble) and the late Katherine (surviving, David Battey) Ozer and Mary Redden, Patricia (Irving) Kupper, Robert and the late Mark Redden. Dear brother of the late Dr. Harvey (surviving, Anna) Ozer. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Interment private. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, 5 p.m. at Ingleside at Rock Creek, enter via 5121 Broad Branch Rd., NW, Washington, DC. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Family Farm Coalition or to the Naomi and Samuel Ozer Book Fund for Judaica - Harvard College Library. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.