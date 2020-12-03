MARK WILLIAM RYAN (Age 65)
On Monday, November 30, 2020, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of Nancy Allison Ryan; father of Maryellen Ryan (Scott Estrada), Molly Ryan, and James Ryan; brother of Elizabeth, Ann, Joseph, Thomas, John, and Daniel (Colleen) Ryan. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Washington, DC. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greg Gannon Canned Food Drive at www.ggcfd.org
or to Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Rd., Lewes, DE 19958. All are welcome to join the live stream of Mark's Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 5, at 11 a.m. - please visit the tribute wall page of his obituary at the link below:www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com