On July 11, 2019 of Potomac MD. Born September 26, 1933 to the late Mark Sheldrick and Mary Kate Saunders of Norfolk, VA. Distinguished himself while serving in US Army during Korean War
. Proudly supported Apollo mission for NASA and NAVSEA as a Contracting Officer. He enjoyed boating and fishing with family, NASCAR and Formula 1 racing, telling stories, exceeding the posted speed limit as well as his unlimited ability to be a good friend for life. He is survived by wife Karen Wasik; sister Marilynn Thompson; children, Kathy, Mark and Bambi; grandchildren, Tricia, Brittany, Rachel, Mark, Scott, Briana and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Adriana, Autumn and MJ. Memorial Service will be held August 2, 2019, 11 a.m. at Grace Community Church, 8200 Old Columbia Rd. Fulton, MD. Memorial contributions to be made in lieu of flowers to: : https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
