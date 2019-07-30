The Washington Post

Mark Saunders

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Saunders.
Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Community Church
8200 Old Columbia Rd.
Fulton, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers


MARK CLINTON SAUNDERS

On July 11, 2019 of Potomac MD. Born September 26, 1933 to the late Mark Sheldrick and Mary Kate Saunders of Norfolk, VA. Distinguished himself while serving in US Army during Korean War. Proudly supported Apollo mission for NASA and NAVSEA as a Contracting Officer. He enjoyed boating and fishing with family, NASCAR and Formula 1 racing, telling stories, exceeding the posted speed limit as well as his unlimited ability to be a good friend for life. He is survived by wife Karen Wasik; sister Marilynn Thompson; children, Kathy, Mark and Bambi; grandchildren, Tricia, Brittany, Rachel, Mark, Scott, Briana and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Adriana, Autumn and MJ. Memorial Service will be held August 2, 2019, 11 a.m. at Grace Community Church, 8200 Old Columbia Rd. Fulton, MD. Memorial contributions to be made in lieu of flowers to: : https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Washington Post on July 30, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.