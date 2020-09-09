1/1
MARK SHEPPARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARK TRACY SHEPPARD  
Mark Tracy Sheppard, of Washington, DC, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born in Washington, DC to the late James F. "Shep" and Lucille "Lu" Sullivan Sheppard. He was a graduate of Archbishop Carroll High School and furthered his education at Howard University and Catholic University. He is survived by his two brothers, Anthony (Arlala) and Kirk (Fredia) Sheppard, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at Nativity Catholic Church, 6001 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the mass will be limited to 100 attendees. Arrangements by McGuire.www.mcguire-services.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved