MARK SHEPPARD

Mark Tracy Sheppard, of Washington, DC, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born in Washington, DC to the late James F. "Shep" and Lucille "Lu" Sullivan Sheppard. He was a graduate of Archbishop Carroll High School and furthered his education at Howard University and Catholic University. He is survived by his two brothers, Anthony (Arlala) and Kirk (Fredia) Sheppard, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at Nativity Catholic Church, 6001 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the mass will be limited to 100 attendees. Arrangements by McGuire.