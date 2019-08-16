MARK SHLOMIUK
On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, MARK SHLOMIUK of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved son of the late Effy and Delores Shlomiuk, loving brother of Josh Shlomiuk of Herzilya, Israel, also survived by many loving nieces, cousins and friends. Graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, 1 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed in Israel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Takoma Park Lions Club, P.O. Box 11226, Takoma Park, MD 20012 or any Israeli charity. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.