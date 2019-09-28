

M. MARK SNYDERMAN (Age 64)



On Thursday, September 26, 2019, of Washington, DC born May 12, 1955 in Philadelphia, PA. Mark was a gentleman and a scholar who spent his whole career making the world a little better than he found it. Beloved husband of 32 years of Lois K. Rosen. Adoring father of Faith Sarah and Rachel Miriam Snyderman. Loving brother of Spencer (Anita) and Gary (Bev) Snyderman, Alan (Elaine) and Elliot (Alyson) Gershenson and Denise Tunnicliffe. Also survived by many adoring nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, 8:30 a.m. at Temple Micah, 2829 Wisconsin Ave., NW with interment following at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001