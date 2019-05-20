Mark Steven Milline, Jr.
(age 28)
Mark, Jr., transitioned to be with the Lord on May 9, 2019. Mark leaves to cherish his memories a loving family. Survived by his father and step-mother, Mark Sr. and Volta Milline. He also leaves behind his mother and siblings, Queen Moore, Antione Williams and Jayln Moore; step-brother and step-sister, Trevis Asbury and Chenia Crews; grandmother, Sarah Milline. Viewing 10 a.m. until time of funeral services on Tuesday, May 21, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 I Street SW, Washington, DC 20024. Internment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Marshall March Funeral Homes.