The Washington Post

MARK STEVEN MILLINE Jr.

Guest Book
Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
400 I Street SW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Mark Steven Milline, Jr.  
(age 28)  

Mark, Jr., transitioned to be with the Lord on May 9, 2019. Mark leaves to cherish his memories a loving family. Survived by his father and step-mother, Mark Sr. and Volta Milline. He also leaves behind his mother and siblings, Queen Moore, Antione Williams and Jayln Moore; step-brother and step-sister, Trevis Asbury and Chenia Crews; grandmother, Sarah Milline. Viewing 10 a.m. until time of funeral services on Tuesday, May 21, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 I Street SW, Washington, DC 20024. Internment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Marshall March Funeral Homes.
Published in The Washington Post on May 20, 2019
