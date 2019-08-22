The Washington Post

MARK STOCKENBERG (1970 - 2019)
  • "We are very saddened at Mark's passing. We saw him grow up..."
    - GEORGE & JACKIE RAGLAND
  • "So very sad to hear of Mark's passing. He always greeted us..."
    - Bob & Debbie Johns
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Mark D. Stockenberg  

Of Oakton, VA, died peacefully on August 16, 2019. Mark was born on May 31, 1970 in Camp Lejeune, NC. He is survived by his parents Michael and Judith Stockenberg; two siblings Michael D. Stockenberg, Jr. and Matthew D. Stockenberg; many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his beloved dog Marley. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 23, 1 p.m., at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Foundation (woundedwarriorproject.org). Share a memory with the family at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 22, 2019
