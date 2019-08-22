Mark D. Stockenberg
Of Oakton, VA, died peacefully on August 16, 2019. Mark was born on May 31, 1970 in Camp Lejeune, NC. He is survived by his parents Michael and Judith Stockenberg; two siblings Michael D. Stockenberg, Jr. and Matthew D. Stockenberg; many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his beloved dog Marley. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 23, 1 p.m., at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Foundation (woundedwarriorproject.org
). Share a memory with the family at