

Mark E. Talisman



The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum mourns the death of Vice Chairman Emeritus Mark E. Talisman. Mark was a "founding father" of the Museum, serving on the Presidential Commission that recommended the creation of a national memorial to the Holocaust. He was appointed to the Museum's first governing board by President Carter and served as Vice Chairman to Elie Wiesel from 1980-1986. Mark was a lifelong advocate for Holocaust survivors. He was an inaugural and passionately dedicated member of the Museum's Committee on Conscience that oversees our genocide prevention work. Mark's leadership and bold vision were instrumental in shaping the Museum in its formative years. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Jill, and their children, Jessica and Raphael.

Howard M. Lorber, Chairman

Allan M. Holt, Vice Chairman

Sara J. Bloomfield, Director