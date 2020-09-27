MARK WOLFSON

MARK R. WOLFSON
On Thursday, September 24, 2020, MARK R. WOLFSON of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Sharon Berger Wolfson. Devoted dad of Jaclyn (Todd) Wallenstein and Steven (Melissa Kariel) Wolfson. Dear Poppy of Samantha and Eve Wallenstein and Brooke and Logan Wolfson. Brother of Ellen Zeff. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Please observe COVID-19 protocols. Shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association
, www.diabetes.org
or to the Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001. Please view and sign the family guestbook at legacy.com