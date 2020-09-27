1/
MARK WOLFSON
MARK R. WOLFSON  
On Thursday, September 24, 2020, MARK R. WOLFSON of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Sharon Berger Wolfson. Devoted dad of Jaclyn (Todd) Wallenstein and Steven (Melissa Kariel) Wolfson. Dear Poppy of Samantha and Eve Wallenstein and Brooke and Logan Wolfson. Brother of Ellen Zeff. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Please observe COVID-19 protocols. Shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org or to the Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001. Please view and sign the family guestbook at legacy.com


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
King David Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
