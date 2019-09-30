Mark Alan Wright, Sr.
Mark Alan Wright, Sr., born May 15, 1958 formerly of Rockville, MD. Passed away on September 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Holiday, Florida. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Marcia Wright; his parents, Virgil and Betty Wright; his brother, Michael J Wright(Kathy); sister, Stephanie Corley (Trey); his children, Carrie Fox (Wes), Mark Wright, Jr (Laura), and Melissa O'brien (Tom); his beautiful granddaughters, Leah, Anna, Ava and Alaina; his father-in-law, Bill Gibson; sister-in-law, Denise Gibson and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in Gaithersburg, MD on October 10, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Harvest Room at Montgomery County Fairgrounds,16 Chestnut Street Gaithersburg, MD 20877.