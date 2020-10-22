MARLENE BESEN
Marlene Besen died peacefully on October 19, 2020 at age 80 at her home in Chevy Chase, MD of the effects of malignant melanoma. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, attended public schools in New York and New York University, and lived in Houston, Texas and the Washington, DC area for most of her adult life. Marlene worked as a field supervisor for political polling organizations in both Washington and Texas. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Stanley Besen, daughters Roberta Ann Besen and Elizabeth Rebecca Besen, brothers Eric (Ellen) Dublirer and Brian Dublirer, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Frieda Dublirer, who she cared for lovingly in the last years of their lives. Marlene was a passionate person who loved spending time with her family and her friends; and enjoyed traveling to many different places around the world including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, England, France, Italy, and Spain, as well as taking long vacations in New York City. She also enjoyed shopping at thrift stores, garage sales, and flea markets, looking for hidden gems, as well as reading, watching HGTV, and playing Mah Jongg. She had a great many close friends, one of whom recently described her as "irreplaceable". In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
in her name. Due to Covid, funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg, MD. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.