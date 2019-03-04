MARLENE BRAGER

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARLENE BRAGER.

 

Marlene Brager  

On March 2, 2019, Marlene Brager (nee Meyers); beloved wife of the late Dr. Stuart H. Brager; devoted mother of Jaye (Robert) Greenfest, Susan Topel, Cyndie (Robert) Jacobson and the late Cheryl Rimerman; dear sister of Terry Meyers, Dr. Gary (Evelyn) Brager and the late Dennis Brager; loving daughter of the late Annette and Amos Meyers; adoring grandmother of Adam and Alexander Greenfest, Brittany Dutchman, Rachael and Rebecca Topel, Carly and Evan Sachs.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, March 5, at 2 p.m. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Tanglewood Development, Boston Symphony Orchestra, 301 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02117, 617-638-9261. In mourning at 2800 Stone Cliff Drive Unit #109, Baltimore, MD 21209, Tuesday Only, and continuing at 14007 Forest Ridge Dr, N. Potomac, MD 20878. Wednesday 1 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 9 p.m., Thursday 6:30 to 9 p.m. with services at 7:30pm both nights.

logo
Funeral Home
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.