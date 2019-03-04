Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARLENE BRAGER.



Marlene Brager



On March 2, 2019, Marlene Brager (nee Meyers); beloved wife of the late Dr. Stuart H. Brager; devoted mother of Jaye (Robert) Greenfest, Susan Topel, Cyndie (Robert) Jacobson and the late Cheryl Rimerman; dear sister of Terry Meyers, Dr. Gary (Evelyn) Brager and the late Dennis Brager; loving daughter of the late Annette and Amos Meyers; adoring grandmother of Adam and Alexander Greenfest, Brittany Dutchman, Rachael and Rebecca Topel, Carly and Evan Sachs.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, March 5, at 2 p.m. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Tanglewood Development, Boston Symphony Orchestra, 301 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02117, 617-638-9261. In mourning at 2800 Stone Cliff Drive Unit #109, Baltimore, MD 21209, Tuesday Only, and continuing at 14007 Forest Ridge Dr, N. Potomac, MD 20878. Wednesday 1 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 9 p.m., Thursday 6:30 to 9 p.m. with services at 7:30pm both nights.