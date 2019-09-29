

Marlene Cox (Age 68)



Of Herndon, VA, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 of complications from liver cancer. Born on November 11, 1950 in Coaldale PA she was the daughter of George Yurchak and Helen Yurchak. She was married to Richard F. Cox Jr on April 30, 1983 and had her only son Richard F. Cox III on April 22nd, 1987. She is survived by her parents George and Helen; her brother George Yurchak; and son Richard Cox III. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Adams-Green Funeral Home. Her final resting place will be with her husband Rick Cox Jr. on the campus of the Citadel in Charleston South Carolina in the Summerall Chapel Columbarium.