

Marlene Virginia Dodds



Died on April 18, 2020 in Dunn Loring, Virginia. She was 75. Eldest daughter of Warren Harding Hoyt and Virginia Olive Hoyt, she grew up in Alexandria, graduated from Mount Vernon High School, and was a court reporter in the Norther Virginia area. Marlene will be remembered for her love of family, faith, and eccentricity. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Dodds, daughter-in-law, Amy Dodds, grandchildren, Kathleen and Ryan Dodds, her four sisters, Kathleen Roderick, Jeanette Herter, Annette Brazil, and Melody Hoyt, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.