The Washington Post

MARLENE DODDS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARLENE DODDS.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Marlene Virginia Dodds  

Died on April 18, 2020 in Dunn Loring, Virginia. She was 75. Eldest daughter of Warren Harding Hoyt and Virginia Olive Hoyt, she grew up in Alexandria, graduated from Mount Vernon High School, and was a court reporter in the Norther Virginia area. Marlene will be remembered for her love of family, faith, and eccentricity. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Dodds, daughter-in-law, Amy Dodds, grandchildren, Kathleen and Ryan Dodds, her four sisters, Kathleen Roderick, Jeanette Herter, Annette Brazil, and Melody Hoyt, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.