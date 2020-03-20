Marlene Manago Simms
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Dwaine R. Simms; daughter, Christina M.A. Simms; two sisters, Joan Ballard and Ramona Manago; two brothers, Donald Managao and Robert Manago; mother-in-law, Margarie V. Martin and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Simms will lie in state at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 420 Rollins Avenue, Capitol Heights, MD on Saturday, March 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Interment is private.