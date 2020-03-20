The Washington Post

MARLENE SIMMS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARLENE SIMMS.
Service Information
Kingdom Hall-Jehovah's Witness
420 Rollins Ave
Capitol Heights, MD 20743
(301) 336-9249
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
420 Rollins Avenue
Capitol Heights, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Marlene Manago Simms  

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Dwaine R. Simms; daughter, Christina M.A. Simms; two sisters, Joan Ballard and Ramona Manago; two brothers, Donald Managao and Robert Manago; mother-in-law, Margarie V. Martin and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Simms will lie in state at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 420 Rollins Avenue, Capitol Heights, MD on Saturday, March 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Interment is private.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.