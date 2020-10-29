MARLYN HOLT

Or Copy this URL to Share



MARLYN SHARON HOLT (Age 67)

Gained her wings on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She is survived by her wonderful only daughter, LaToya Brim; granddaughter, Carin Holt; two brothers, Melvin Shepherd and Ricardo Shepherd; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at POPE FUNERAL HOME, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Interment Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD. Arrangements by POPE FUNERAL HOME.



