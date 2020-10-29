1/
MARLYN HOLT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARLYN SHARON HOLT (Age 67)  
Gained her wings on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She is survived by her wonderful only daughter, LaToya Brim; granddaughter, Carin Holt; two brothers, Melvin Shepherd and Ricardo Shepherd; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at POPE FUNERAL HOME, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Interment Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD. Arrangements by POPE FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
(301) 568-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved