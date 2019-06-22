

Marni Hoyt

MUSICIAN/BATIK ARTIST



On March 25, 2019, Marni Hoyt of Washington, DC passed peaceably at home. She was born May 11, 1956 and spent her youth in Los Angeles and Ojai, CA and Washington, DC.

Marni was a 1974 art major graduate at Georgetown Day School. She attended Santa Monica College and Corcoran School of Art. Marni was a protégé of her mother, a well-known batik artist (see www.katerinzler.com ) and was employed by the Smithsonian Center for American Folklife (the Folklife Festival was co-founded in 1968 by her step-father Ralph Rinzler). She was also employed by the US Defense Department as a musician entertaining the military in Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Bosnia and Kosovo with blues band Memphis Gold and engaged in other employment, including batiker, chef, equestrian, and musician and entertainer.

Marni was predeceased by her mother, Kathryn Hughes Rinzler and father, Keith Hoyt. She is survived by her uncle, Arthur Hughes of New York City; step-father, Edwin Pearl of Los Angeles, CA; half-brothers, Kier Hoyt of San Jose, CA and Varan Hoyt of Mt. Baldy, CA and cousins Colin Young of Santa Cruz, CA; Stasha Hughes of New Paltz, NY, and Janet Wolfe of Los Angeles, CA. Services to be held at a later date.