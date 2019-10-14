MARQUETTE DUNBAR TURNER, SR.
On Sunday, September 29, 2019. Loving father of Kiya Turner, Anjane Cleckley, Marquette Turner, Jr., and Malik Turner. He is also survived by his mother Vernetta Turner; step children Arianna and Delafayette Taylor; siblings Lashowna and Barrington Turner; a devoted cousin David Tucker; his PG County Law Enforcement Family, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 9 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Zion Church at First Baptist of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD 20785. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Services by BIANCHI.