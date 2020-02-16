

Marsha Harris Phillips

(Age 89)



A Washington, DC native, passed away on February 13, 2020, at Cohen-Rosen House in Rockville, MD. She was the wife of the late Sanders E. "Sandy" Phillips, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage.

Marsha was the daughter of the late Harry H. Harris and Sara (Berman) Harris.

She is survived by her daughters, Faye Phillips, (longtime companion of Allen Majors) and Marla Phillips; her grandson, Major Benjamin Hoffman, USAF, husband of Stephanie; her great-grandchildren, Walter, Grady, and Clara; and her sister, Marlene Pincus. She is predeceased by her brother, Melvin "Mickey" Harris.