MARSHA PHILLIPS (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA
19464
(610)-323-8220
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
Congregation Mercy and Truth Cemetery
North Hanover St
Pottstown, PA
Shiva
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Marla Phillips
Shiva
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Marla Phillips
Marsha Harris Phillips  
(Age 89)  

A Washington, DC native, passed away on February 13, 2020, at Cohen-Rosen House in Rockville, MD. She was the wife of the late Sanders E. "Sandy" Phillips, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage.
Marsha was the daughter of the late Harry H. Harris and Sara (Berman) Harris.
She is survived by her daughters, Faye Phillips, (longtime companion of Allen Majors) and Marla Phillips; her grandson, Major Benjamin Hoffman, USAF, husband of Stephanie; her great-grandchildren, Walter, Grady, and Clara; and her sister, Marlene Pincus. She is predeceased by her brother, Melvin "Mickey" Harris.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Congregation Mercy and Truth Cemetery, North Hanover St., Pottstown, PA 19464. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marsha's memory to Charles E. Smith Life Communities at https://www.smithlifecommunities.org/giving/ or to Jewish Social Service Agency - Hospice at https://www.jssa.org/give/. Shiva will be observed Tuesday and Wednesday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the home of Marla Phillips. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020
