

MARSHA ROSEN



On May 10, 2019, proud native New Jerseyan and longtime Maryland resident Marsha Rosen joined her beloved parents David and Helen Goldberg and her doting uncle Melvin Gunty in eternal rest. She is missed immeasurably by her devoted husband David Rosen; her prized son and daughter-in-law Jody and Fiorella Rosen; her cherished daughter and son-in-law Staci and Ryan Rosen Roe; her adored granddaughters Mia and Calla Rosen; as well as her dear brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Theresa Goldberg and their loving children Olivia and Zachary Goldberg. Graveside service will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Donations in Marsha's memory can be made to Montgomery County Humane Society. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.