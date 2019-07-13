MARSHA KOHLENSTEIN SCHWARTZ
On Thursday, July 11, 2019, MARSHA KOHLENSTEIN SCHWARTZ of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Sorell Schwartz. Devoted mother of Joanne Gladden and Rebecca (Jason) Perlman. Dear sister of Gloryann (Lee) Snyder and Linda Kohlenstein. Loving grandmother of Jacob and Jeremy Gladden and Evan, Noah and Ari Perlman. Cherished great-grandmother of Skylar Gladden. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, 10 a.m. at Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Road, Potomac, MD. Interment following at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. After the interment, Shiva will be observed at the home of Rebecca and Jason Perlman through Thursday, with minyans at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University, Office of Gift Administration, 3300 Whitehaven St., NW, Suite 4000, Washington, DC 20007. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.