

MARSHA ANN STEWART

On May 13, 2020, Marsha Ann Stewart peacefully passed away. Devoted wife of the late Robert F. Stewart, Jr.; beloved mother of Crystal and Donald Wills, Donyea and De'Lonta Stewart; loving sister of Mary Alice, Dorothy, Christine, Janice (Steve), Paul, Clifford, Kenneth (Angie) and Anthony. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, one great-grandson and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday, June 2 from 7:30 a.m.until time of service 9 a.m. at Thonrton Funeral Home,3439 Livingston Rd., Indian Head, MD. Interment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store