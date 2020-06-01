MARSHA STEWART
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARSHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARSHA ANN STEWART
On May 13, 2020, Marsha Ann Stewart peacefully passed away. Devoted wife of the late Robert F. Stewart, Jr.; beloved mother of Crystal and Donald Wills, Donyea and De'Lonta Stewart; loving sister of Mary Alice, Dorothy, Christine, Janice (Steve), Paul, Clifford, Kenneth (Angie) and Anthony. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, one great-grandson and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday, June 2 from 7:30 a.m.until time of service 9 a.m. at Thonrton Funeral Home,3439 Livingston Rd., Indian Head, MD. Interment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Viewing
07:30 - 09:00 AM
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Service
09:00 AM
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Thornton Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved