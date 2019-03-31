MARSHALL BOSWELL

  • "To family and friends may you find comfort in God's word..."
    - Sophia Strachan
  • "My sincere condolences for the family. May the God of all..."
    - M D
  • "Please accept my deepest sympathy to you and your family in..."
  • "Please accept my deepest sympathy, may the power of prayer..."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."

 

MARSHALL PERRY BOSWELL  

On Sunday, March 17, 2019, Marshall Perry Boswell, cherished son of Marion Boswell, loving father of Justin Boswell, dear brother of Olivia Boswell and Cheryl Mallory. A Memorial Service will be celebrated, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Glen Mar Church, 4701 New Cut Road, Ellicott City (21043). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Grassroots Day Resource Center, 6700 Freetown Rd, Columbia, Maryland 21044. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. of Catonsville.

Funeral Home
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 31, 2019
