MARSHALL PERRY BOSWELL
On Sunday, March 17, 2019, Marshall Perry Boswell, cherished son of Marion Boswell, loving father of Justin Boswell, dear brother of Olivia Boswell and Cheryl Mallory. A Memorial Service will be celebrated, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Glen Mar Church, 4701 New Cut Road, Ellicott City (21043). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Grassroots Day Resource Center, 6700 Freetown Rd, Columbia, Maryland 21044. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. of Catonsville.