MARSHALL GILBERT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARSHALL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARSHALL EDWARD GILBERT  
On June 4, 2020, RADM Marshall Edward Gilbert, (Ret.) passed away peacefully in his home after just celebrating a happy 62 year anniversary with his loving wife Melinda. He is survived by his two daughters, sister, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ed served 35 years in the Coast Guard before starting his own company Gilbert and Associates. He will be remembered fondly for his quick wit, sharp intellect, passion for golf, and country music. We will personally remember him for the warmth and love he brought to all of us and the sheer joy he found in his family. We will be hosting an open-house visitation on June 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at Murphy's Funeral Home in Arlington, VA. There will be a Memorial Service in the late fall and he will be ultimately laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. To See full obituary please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved