On June 4, 2020, RADM Marshall Edward Gilbert, (Ret.) passed away peacefully in his home after just celebrating a happy 62 year anniversary with his loving wife Melinda. He is survived by his two daughters, sister, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ed served 35 years in the Coast Guard before starting his own company Gilbert and Associates. He will be remembered fondly for his quick wit, sharp intellect, passion for golf, and country music. We will personally remember him for the warmth and love he brought to all of us and the sheer joy he found in his family. We will be hosting an open-house visitation on June 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at Murphy's Funeral Home in Arlington, VA. There will be a Memorial Service in the late fall and he will be ultimately laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. To See full obituary please visit