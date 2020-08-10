1/
MARSHALL PASSMAN
1930 - 2020
MARSHALL PASSMAN  
Marshall Passman of Mount Vernon VA passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born October 18, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY, Marshall was the son of Edward and Lillian Heisler Passman. He was a graduate of Tilden HS and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University in 1952. After ROTC at Rutgers, Marshall was commissioned and served in the Army as an Ordnance Officer. He continued to serve in the Army Reserve until his retirement in 1990 as a Lieutenant Colonel. His business career took him to Wall Street, Panama, and the Federal Highway Administration in Washington DC. Through the years, he became an accomplished golfer and keen poker player via the Fort Belvoir Jewish Congregation Poker Group. He was preceded in death by his sister Myrna Handler. Marshall is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Lois M. Rosenthal; beloved son Leigh; daughter Pamela; and grandchildren: Sarah, Emily, David and Tom; and loving extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marshall and Lois M. Passman Endowed Scholarship, Rutgers University Foundation, P.O. Box 193, New Brunswick, NJ 08903-0193 or Greater Washington Hadassah, 11900 Parklawn Drive, Suite 350, Rockville, MD 20852, or of your choosing. Arrangements entrusted to Jefferson Funeral Chapel.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Memories & Condolences

