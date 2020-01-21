

Marshall Toutsi (Age 73)



Unexpectedly departed us January 14, 2020. He is survived by his brothers, Angelo, Thomas, and John Toutsi and extended family and relatives. He was the Godfather of his niece, Cristin Grigos sister of Stephanie Abbott. He served 15 months tour in Vietnam as a decorated SP5(T) and graduated from Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio. He had a full career as an auditor and technical specialist with the Treasury, Veteran Affairs (VA) and DHS. He was a steward of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, Falls Church, VA., and a lifetime member of American Legion WV Post 10. Upon retiring he became avid in finishing the remodeling of his entire house. He relaxed by going to target practice with a special group of friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Trisagion at 7 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA. Funeral service Thursday, January 23, 11:30 a.m., at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church, VA. Final burial rites the same day at Quantico National Cemetery. The Makaria will follow the burial services at Giorgio's Restaurant, 4394 Kevin Walker Dr, Dumfries, VA 22025. May his memory be eternal.