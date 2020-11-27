1/1
MARSHALL WILSON II
{ "" }
Marshall Woodrow Wilson, II (Age 80)  
Passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Marshall graduated from McKinley Technical High School in Washington, DC in 1957. After graduation, he proudly served four years in the US Navy and was a Sergeant with the Metropolitan Police Department for twenty years. Left to cherish his memory are Vanessa, his wife of 42 years; four children: Marshall W. Wilson, III, Sean Wilson, Erica Wilson and Melanie Wilson; sisters Sylvia Benoit (John) and Rita Wilson; brother Alan Wilson (Patricia); nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; special nephew Timothy Wilson; a host of other nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services at R. N. Horton's Funeral Home, 600 Kennedy St NW, Washington, DC 20011 on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Visitation: 2 p.m., Service: 3 p.m. A private Interment will be held at a future date.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
NOV
28
Service
03:00 PM
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
Funeral services provided by
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-9000
