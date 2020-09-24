MARTA DELACRE

Marta O. Q. de Delacre (Age 92)
On Sunday, September 20, 2020, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Georges "Charlie" Delacre; mother of Cecilia D. Capestany, Lulu Delacre, and Marta Elena Delacre; grandmother of Paul Capestany, Verónica Betancourt, Beatrice Capestany, Lucas Saltus, Matthew Saltus, and the late Alicia Betancourt. Also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Private service and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
