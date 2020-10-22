MARTA POMEROY



Marta Clare Pomeroy

On October 12, 2020, Marta Clare Pomeroy passed away peacefully at home at the age of 76 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of 56 years to Edward J. Pomeroy; devoted mother of Louise C. Buxton and Lesley E. Anderson-Pomeroy; loving sister of Nicholas Bradford and Jill Morris; cherished grandmother of five and great-grandmother of one. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Peggy Bradford. Clare grew up in Montrose, Scotland, where she met her future husband Ed while he was stationed at Edzell base with the US Navy. She later lived in the Philippines, and Hawaii, before settling in Maryland. They were members of the United States Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association. Later she worked as an accountant for Bendix Corporation and Honeywell and worked on projects such as NASA satellites. Though she lived in the states, she returned often to visit her family in Scotland and instilled a love of Britain in her daughters and grandchildren. Her recipe for Scottish shortbread remains the best her family has ever tasted. Her daughters grew up listening to her stories of her childhood and experiences living abroad, told with her trademark wry humor. These stories have become family lore both from content and the often hilarious way in which she told them. A member of a local book club, Clare was an avid reader and was known for being a bit of a news junkie, a habit she inherited from her father who was a journalist. She also enjoyed knitting and many family members are fortunate to have blankets and beautifully intricate baby sweaters she made that have become treasured heirlooms. She had a love of animals and had many beloved dogs, including her current dog Angus, a young Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who kept her spirits up. Clare especially enjoyed spending time at her favorite beach in Lewes, Delaware with her close friends of over 52 years, Tom and Becky. Gathering on Saturday, October 24, Family: 10 a.m. Public: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, Maryland 21113.



