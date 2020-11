Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MARTEZ's life story with friends and family

Share MARTEZ's life story with friends and family



MARTEZ JACKSON-PROCTOR

Passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.Martez leaves to cherish his parents, Reginald and Martina Proctor and many other family members and friends. Visitation Saturday November 21 from 10 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 4417 Douglas Street, NE, Washington, DC. Interment Washington National Cemetery.Services entrusted to Bianchi Funeral Service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store