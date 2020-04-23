

MARTHA A. ARAMAYO



Martha A. Aramayo, of Alexandria, VA, passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born in La Paz, Bolivia and is survived by her husband Raul A. Aramayo and by her sons Raul G. Aramayo and his wife Bonnie, Eric M. Aramayo and his wife Ivy, and daughter Ingrid E.A. Arbuckle.

Also surviving are her grandchildren Karla Aramayo, Daniel Aramayo, Nicholas Aramayo, Elizabeth Aramayo, Miguel Aramayo, Dennis Arbuckle, Jr, and Antonio Arbuckle, and her siblings Lourdes Pinedo, Ruth Adams, Jose Zalles and Jorge Zalles.

Martha was a dedicated and loyal civil servant who began working with the government in November 1979 starting as a clerk typist. She worked hard and she earned promotions to pay clerk, then Lead Military Pay Auditor. She applied for a job with the Navy Accounting and Finance Center in September 1989. In January 1991, NAFC became part of Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS). There she became a Financial Systems Analyst. This new position allowed her to travel across the US as well as to Japan and Spain to test and implement new programs.

Martha retired from her federal career as a Financial Analyst (GS-13) in May 2012. In her retirement, she dedicated herself to her family. She enjoyed a full life in a world which was continuously evolving, and she never lost her core values as a wife, as a sister, as a mother and as a leader. She was the glue that held our family together and will be truly missed.

The funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 23 at Demaine Funeral Home in Alexandria at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be directly after at Mount Comfort Cemetery.