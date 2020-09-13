MARTHA ARMSTRONG

Of Knoxville, Tennessee, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Martha was born to the late Albert and Martha Marie (Beasley) McNally, August 13, 1931 in Cedar Grove, Indiana. She raised her seven children in Falls Church, Virginia, prior to retiring to Knoxville, Tennessee. Martha made friends everywhere she went. Her time as a member of the Women's Auxiliary was a passion for her, as well as the many fun hours spent at the Falls Church Senior Center. As Martha spent her last years in Knoxville, living at Morning Pointe, she continued to make many dear friends along the way. She will be dearly missed. Martha is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Susan M. and John Needham, Brian A. and Suzette Armstrong, Carol A. and Joseph Menavich, Thomas E. and Kim Armstrong, George E. and Elizabeth Armstrong, Paul A. Armstrong and Warren Richard, and Patricia A. and Kelvin Marstin; Martha was the beloved grandmother to Katherine Armstrong Long, Nicholas Armstrong, Mark Armstrong, Ryan C. Menavich, Emily Armstrong, Lauren Armstrong, Alyssa M. Menavich and Kyle T. Marstin. She is also survived by her brother, Eugene McNally and wife, Shirley; sisters, Wilma (Tuttie) Studt, and Mary Chesnut and her husband, Roy. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 7628 Leesburg Pike Falls Church, VA 22043. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Condolences may be viewed at