

MARTHA ARY



Died peacefully at Westminster of Woodbridge Virginia on July 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband TS Ary and her sister Hellen Humphrey of Terre Haute, IN and is survived by her son, David, his wife, Temple, and two grandchildren.

Although T and David were the center of her life, Martha loved her nieces as daughters she did not have and savored her many far flung friendships. Much to her husband and son's surprise, Martha developed a passion for impressionism and led art tours within the US, and to St. Petersburg, Moscow, and eastern China. When she arrived in D.C. she continued her joy of history and teaching when she signed on with Guide Service of D.C. and joined The Guild of Professional Tour Guides.

Family and friends will gather to remember Martha on Monday, August 26 at 11 a.m. at Westminster at Lake Ridge, Lake Ridge, VA 22192.