Martha Marie Basista (Age 82)

Of Ft. Washington, MD, died of cardiac arrest on October 31, 2020 at Adventist HealthCare, Ft. Washington, MD. Born August 7, 1938 in Barnesboro, PA. Survived by husband of 59 years, Stephen "Bugs" Basista; sons, Chris (Linda) Basista, Ft. Washington, MD and Kirk Basista, Hastings, PA. Grandsons, John "JT", Sean and Jeremy and great-grandchildren, Isa and Ethan. No service. At Martha's request her body was donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board for the advancement of science.



