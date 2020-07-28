MARTHA BETHEA

Martha Clarke Bethea (Age 83)
Died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Fairfax Hospital. Martha grew up in Louisville, Georgia, where she was the first born of Robert Little Bethea, Jr. and Anne Clarke Bethea and the granddaughter of Martha Pughsley Clarke, William Enoch Clarke, Jr., Frances Brown Bethea and Mayor Robert Little Bethea, Sr. Her brother, Robert Little Bethea, III, preceded her in death.Martha graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1959. She started her banking career in Atlanta, GA and worked there until the Federal Reserve Bank recruited her. She moved to Alexandria where she had a long career with the Federal Reserve, retiring in 1998. Martha loved to travel, read, and spend time with friends and family. She especially enjoyed her group of friends called FNMG (Friday Night Movie Group) who meant a great deal to her. They were her friends and support. She is survived by four nephews and their wives and children. Jim and Patti Bethea of Jacksonville, FL, Lauren and Amy; Todd and Kirsten Bethea of Arizona City, AZ, Donner, Stone, Rider and Lilly, Matthew and Carrie Bethea of Denton, TX; Samuel and Isaac, Stephen and Monika Bethea of Corinth, TX; Landon and Morgan. She will be missed by all who knew her for her kindness, loving heart, and independent spirit. Service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Alexandria, VA and graveside services will be held at the Louisville City Cemetery at a date to be determined.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to Grace Episcopal Church, Alexandria, VA, or American Cancer Society
.